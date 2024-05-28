Rain, gusty weather with thunderstorms to strike upper parts of country from May 28: NDMA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday issued an advisory to the relevant departments for precautionary measures and mass awareness as rain and gusty weather with thunderstorms was expected in the upper regions of the country from May 28 to June 1.

The Authority has issued an alert to the institutions concerned to ensure vigilance as landslides, mudslides, can affect roads and traffic systems in upland areas.

Due to heavy rain in the upper areas, there was a risk of flooding in the local rivers and drains whereas the concerned departments should remain on alert, it added.

The NDMA also issued instructions to local departments to keep emergency personnel and machinery ready to deal with expected floods and landslides.

The district administration was also instructed to evacuate people from slums in time and move them to safer places as there was risk of damage to standing crops, electricity poles and other structures due to wind and hailstorm.

It also exhorted the masses to avoid taking shelter in weak structures during rain, whereas thunderstorms might also increase the risk of lightning strikes that demanded extreme care. The farmers were advised to formulate cropping routines according to the weather conditions.

Moreover, in view of possible landslides, tourists and travelers should be careful while traveling in mountainous areas whereas they should ensure to get weather and route information from local authorities before travel.