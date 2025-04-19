Open Menu

Rain, Hailstorm And Thunderstorm Paralyze Life Across Hazara Division

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Rain, hailstorm and thunderstorm paralyze life across Hazara Division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Heavy rain, hailstorms and thunderstorms brought life to a standstill across Hazara Division, impacting Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra and Battagram. Flash floods submerged major roads like Mansehra Road and Murree Road, trapping hundreds of vehicles, while floodwaters entered houses in several localities, damaging mud structures and standing crops of wheat and fruits.

In Abbottabad’s Changla Gali, strong winds brought down a power pole on Murree Road, blocking traffic for hours, while a tree collapsed on a car near Sangam Wedding Hall. Rescue 1122 teams responded promptly, clearing the debris and restoring traffic. In Haripur, flash floods entered homes and buildings, causing further disruption amid ongoing heavy rains.

Battagram faced severe damage two days earlier, where landslides and heavy rainfall blocked link roads and cut off remote areas.

District administrations have advised residents to stay indoors as relief efforts continue across the region despite challenging weather conditions.

According to the district administrations of Hazara Division, several connecting roads in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, and Kohistan have been blocked due to landslides triggered by continuous heavy rainfall. The affected routes include vital link roads to remote villages, disrupting transportation and cutting off access to essential services. Relief and rescue operations are underway, but difficult terrain and ongoing weather conditions are hampering progress. Authorities have urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel and remain alert for further landslide risks.

Recent Stories

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

4 hours ago
 Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

4 hours ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

4 hours ago
 Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

4 hours ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

4 hours ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

4 hours ago
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

4 hours ago
 US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid ..

US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war

4 hours ago
 Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts ..

Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025

10 hours ago
 Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husba ..

Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan