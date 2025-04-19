Rain, hailstorm and thunderstorm paralyze life across Hazara Division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Heavy rain, hailstorms and thunderstorms brought life to a standstill across Hazara Division, impacting Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra and Battagram. Flash floods submerged major roads like Mansehra Road and Murree Road, trapping hundreds of vehicles, while floodwaters entered houses in several localities, damaging mud structures and standing crops of wheat and fruits.

In Abbottabad’s Changla Gali, strong winds brought down a power pole on Murree Road, blocking traffic for hours, while a tree collapsed on a car near Sangam Wedding Hall. Rescue 1122 teams responded promptly, clearing the debris and restoring traffic. In Haripur, flash floods entered homes and buildings, causing further disruption amid ongoing heavy rains.

Battagram faced severe damage two days earlier, where landslides and heavy rainfall blocked link roads and cut off remote areas.

District administrations have advised residents to stay indoors as relief efforts continue across the region despite challenging weather conditions.

According to the district administrations of Hazara Division, several connecting roads in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, and Kohistan have been blocked due to landslides triggered by continuous heavy rainfall. The affected routes include vital link roads to remote villages, disrupting transportation and cutting off access to essential services. Relief and rescue operations are underway, but difficult terrain and ongoing weather conditions are hampering progress. Authorities have urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel and remain alert for further landslide risks.