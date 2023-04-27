Rain, hailstorm expected on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Met Office predicted rain wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls / hailstorm) in Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir on Friday.

According to the Synoptic Situation, a westerly wave is present over central and southern parts of the country and may persist till the first week of May.

During the past 24 hours, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country while hot in central and southern parts.

However, rain occurred in Kashmir, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree and Kalat.

The rainfall (mm) recorded during the past 24 hours as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 09, Pattan 08, DI Khan 02 Malam Jabba, Kalam 01, Punjab: Murree 04 Kashmir: Muzaraffarabad (Airport 03, City 01), Kotli 03 Gilgit Baltistan Astore, Bunji04, Baluchistan: Kalat 01.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded on Thursday included Jacobabad 42C, Padidan, Mohenjodaro, Khairpur, Rohri, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mithi 40C.