UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain, Hailstorm, Thunderstorm Paralyzes Life In Hazara

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 08:00 PM

Rain, hailstorm, thunderstorm paralyzes life in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Torrential rain coupled with hailstorm and thunderstorm in several parts of Hazara paralysis life and damaged standing crops and fruit orchards.

From the last four days continuous heavy downpour coupled with the thunderstorm stuck life in Abbottabad city and the surrounding areas, main Mansehra road and Murree Road were converted into a pool where hundreds of vehicles were trapped on each side.

The flash flood triggered by the heavy rain entered in the houses at several places of Abbottabad city rain and hailstorm also damaged mud houses in remote areas, fortunately, no causality was reported.

Standing crops of wheat and fruit orchards were partially destroyed by the heavy rain and hailstorm in district Haripur and Manshera.

In a similar way, heavy rain coupled with thunderstorm stuck life in district Haripur where flash flood also entered in the houses and buildings.

Bazaars and streets of Haripur were flooded and people were trapped, the flash flood also entered in the shops and plazas which have destroyed millions of rupees commodities.

Extremely gusty wind storm followed by heavy rain damaged the power transmission lines, blocked communication links but also uprooted trees and knocking down huge billboards in various parts of Battagram district.

The storm damaged power cables suspending electric supply to different parts of the Battagram city for several hours, fortunately, no causality was reported by the wind stormHeavy snowfall in upper parts of Hazara division also brought down the mercury, in Galyat, Thandyani, Naran and Kaghan temperatures dropped below zero.

Related Topics

Storm Abbottabad Flood Murree Vehicles Road Mansehra Haripur Wheat Million

Recent Stories

UAE President appoints Emiratisation Under-Secreta ..

48 minutes ago

Follow-Up Committee of the Initiatives of the UAE ..

49 minutes ago

ACWA Power, Uzbekistan Ministry sign US$2.5 billio ..

2 hours ago

Personal hygiene product supplies sufficient: Unio ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues a law on Cultural Heritage in ..

2 hours ago

Dubai launches Industrial Control Systems Security ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.