Rain, hailstorm, thunderstorm paralyzes life in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Torrential rain coupled with hailstorm and thunderstorm in several parts of Hazara paralysis life and damaged standing crops and fruit orchards.

From the last four days continuous heavy downpour coupled with the thunderstorm stuck life in Abbottabad city and the surrounding areas, main Mansehra road and Murree Road were converted into a pool where hundreds of vehicles were trapped on each side.

The flash flood triggered by the heavy rain entered in the houses at several places of Abbottabad city rain and hailstorm also damaged mud houses in remote areas, fortunately, no causality was reported.

Standing crops of wheat and fruit orchards were partially destroyed by the heavy rain and hailstorm in district Haripur and Manshera.

In a similar way, heavy rain coupled with thunderstorm stuck life in district Haripur where flash flood also entered in the houses and buildings.

Bazaars and streets of Haripur were flooded and people were trapped, the flash flood also entered in the shops and plazas which have destroyed millions of rupees commodities.

Extremely gusty wind storm followed by heavy rain damaged the power transmission lines, blocked communication links but also uprooted trees and knocking down huge billboards in various parts of Battagram district.

The storm damaged power cables suspending electric supply to different parts of the Battagram city for several hours, fortunately, no causality was reported by the wind stormHeavy snowfall in upper parts of Hazara division also brought down the mercury, in Galyat, Thandyani, Naran and Kaghan temperatures dropped below zero.