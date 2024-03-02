Open Menu

Rain Hampers PSL-9 Match: Lahore Vs. Peshawar Called Off

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The much-anticipated match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 was canceled due to persistent rain in Rawalpindi.

The 17th match of the PSL season was abruptly halted as the relentless downpour rendered the playing field unfit for competition.

Despite hopes for a break in the weather, the wet outfield and unfavorable conditions prevented even the coin to be tossed.

Following the cancellation, both Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi were awarded one point each.

Furthermore, the prospects of a match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators have also been dashed, with the scheduled fixture at Pindi cricket Stadium.

