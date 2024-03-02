Rain Hampers PSL-9 Match: Lahore Vs. Peshawar Called Off
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The much-anticipated match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 was canceled due to persistent rain in Rawalpindi.
The 17th match of the PSL season was abruptly halted as the relentless downpour rendered the playing field unfit for competition.
Despite hopes for a break in the weather, the wet outfield and unfavorable conditions prevented even the coin to be tossed.
Following the cancellation, both Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi were awarded one point each.
Furthermore, the prospects of a match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators have also been dashed, with the scheduled fixture at Pindi cricket Stadium.
Recent Stories
Infinix's Flagship Mobile Gaming Innovation Steals the Show, Wins Multiple Best ..
Woman set ablaze by unknown suspects in Lahore
PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected as Balochistan CM
PSL 2024 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL 9: Heavy rainfall inundates Karachi stadium
Azam Khan opens up about his PSL experience
Nawaz Sharif asks Fazl to join coalition govt
Elections for PM will be conducted by tomorrow
PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate for presidential election
Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a girl
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UoS international conference on educational sciences and research ends19 minutes ago
-
Nasir Kazmi remembered on his 52nd death anniversary19 minutes ago
-
Gilani optimistic about political, economic stability19 minutes ago
-
WASA starts cleaning sewer lines29 minutes ago
-
Woman, son die in road accident29 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness operation launched in Sargodha39 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad receives 12 mm rain39 minutes ago
-
Food prices to be controlled in Ramadan: Gandapur39 minutes ago
-
'Suthra Punjab' campaign begins in Sialkot39 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's biggest horse race to be held on Sunday49 minutes ago
-
1600 cases registered for kite-flying49 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 9.5m from 253 defaulters in 24 hours49 minutes ago