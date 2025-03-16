Rain hits Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) maintained an emergency status on Sunday following heavy rainfall in the city.

Managing Director (MD) WASA, Khalid Raza Khan, visited various areas and disposal stations to assess the drainage situation. His inspection covered major roads, including L.M.Q. Road, Bosan Road, Nishtar Road, Old Bahawalpur Road, and Abdali Road.

He also visited Tariq Road, Dera Adda, Hassan Parwana Road, Bohar Gate, Shaheen Market, Khooni Burj, and Shah Khurram Road to monitor water drainage efforts.

During his visit to Chungi No. 9 Disposal Station, he inspected its operational efficiency.

Officials presented him with a report on the recorded rainfall in different areas.

The highest rainfall was recorded at Kari Jamandan Disposal Station, measuring 35mm. Meanwhile, Chungi No. 9 received 14mm, and Old Shujabad Disposal Station recorded 7mm of rainfall.

The MD WASA instructed all teams to speed up water drainage operations and ensure that all disposal stations operate at full capacity.

He also ordered the immediate clearing of main roads and instructing that officials must remain in the field until complete water drainage is achieved.