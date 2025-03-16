Open Menu

Rain Hits Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Rain hits Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) maintained an emergency status on Sunday following heavy rainfall in the city.

Managing Director (MD) WASA, Khalid Raza Khan, visited various areas and disposal stations to assess the drainage situation. His inspection covered major roads, including L.M.Q. Road, Bosan Road, Nishtar Road, Old Bahawalpur Road, and Abdali Road.

He also visited Tariq Road, Dera Adda, Hassan Parwana Road, Bohar Gate, Shaheen Market, Khooni Burj, and Shah Khurram Road to monitor water drainage efforts.

During his visit to Chungi No. 9 Disposal Station, he inspected its operational efficiency.

Officials presented him with a report on the recorded rainfall in different areas.

The highest rainfall was recorded at Kari Jamandan Disposal Station, measuring 35mm. Meanwhile, Chungi No. 9 received 14mm, and Old Shujabad Disposal Station recorded 7mm of rainfall.

The MD WASA instructed all teams to speed up water drainage operations and ensure that all disposal stations operate at full capacity.

He also ordered the immediate clearing of main roads and instructing that officials must remain in the field until complete water drainage is achieved.

Recent Stories

Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

26 minutes ago
 National Media Office stresses importance of adher ..

National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..

41 minutes ago
 29,000 companies operating in trading, services se ..

29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..

1 hour ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling m ..

AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..

2 hours ago
 GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittan ..

GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..

3 hours ago
 TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

3 hours ago
RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system up ..

RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system upgrade

3 hours ago
 Major power outage hits Cuba

Major power outage hits Cuba

3 hours ago
 Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd s ..

Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd straight year in 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025

8 hours ago
 vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining ..

Vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining Portrait Photography with ZEIS ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan