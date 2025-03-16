Rain Hits Multan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2025 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) maintained an emergency status on Sunday following heavy rainfall in the city.
Managing Director (MD) WASA, Khalid Raza Khan, visited various areas and disposal stations to assess the drainage situation. His inspection covered major roads, including L.M.Q. Road, Bosan Road, Nishtar Road, Old Bahawalpur Road, and Abdali Road.
He also visited Tariq Road, Dera Adda, Hassan Parwana Road, Bohar Gate, Shaheen Market, Khooni Burj, and Shah Khurram Road to monitor water drainage efforts.
During his visit to Chungi No. 9 Disposal Station, he inspected its operational efficiency.
Officials presented him with a report on the recorded rainfall in different areas.
The highest rainfall was recorded at Kari Jamandan Disposal Station, measuring 35mm. Meanwhile, Chungi No. 9 received 14mm, and Old Shujabad Disposal Station recorded 7mm of rainfall.
The MD WASA instructed all teams to speed up water drainage operations and ensure that all disposal stations operate at full capacity.
He also ordered the immediate clearing of main roads and instructing that officials must remain in the field until complete water drainage is achieved.
Recent Stories
Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..
29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..
AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..
GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..
TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award
RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system upgrade
Major power outage hits Cuba
Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd straight year in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025
Vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining Portrait Photography with ZEIS ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
4 POs wanted in murder & theft cases arrested6 minutes ago
-
Alkhidmat Foundation raises Rs800mn to support orphans, welfare projects6 minutes ago
-
Drivers booked for speeding on Motorways6 minutes ago
-
Rain hits Multan6 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti condemns blast near Bus on Nushki-Dalbandin Highway6 minutes ago
-
Kahuta Police solve blind murder, arrest accused6 minutes ago
-
Three thieves held6 minutes ago
-
Super Mart sealed for PoS violations in Clifton6 minutes ago
-
9 dead, 1384 injured in 1199 RTCs in Punjab6 minutes ago
-
Man arrested with 1.2kg heroin16 minutes ago
-
CTD registers FIR on Urmar blast16 minutes ago
-
Nine proclaimed offenders arrested in Muzaffargarh16 minutes ago