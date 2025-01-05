Rain Improves Lahore Air Quality
Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2025 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) The first rain of the new year, though scattered and light, provided much-needed relief to Lahore’s deteriorating air quality on Sunday. The MET Office forecasts similar weather for the next 24 hours.
The rain began in the early hours of Sunday and continued intermittently across various parts of the city until the evening. According to MET officials, a frontal weather system is impacting northern regions of the country and is expected to persist until Monday. They predict cloudy skies with rain and snowfall in Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat, Gilgit-Baltistan, and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Moderate to dense fog is likely in most plains of Punjab and upper Sindh during the early morning and night hours.
Rain was also reported in other cities, while snowfall was recorded in Chitral, Kalam, Drosh, and Malam Jabba. The lowest temperature on Sunday was recorded in Ziarat at -11°C, while Lahore experienced a minimum of 7.3°C and a maximum of 17.5°C.
Following the rain, Lahore’s average AQI improved but remained at an unhealthy 169, with PM2.5 levels recorded at 16.4 times higher than WHO guidelines. The most polluted localities included: US Consulate (573 AQI), Ada Plot, Raiwind Road (394 AQI), University of Management and Technology (344 AQI), Johar Town (285 AQI), Askari 10 (272 AQI), Phase 8 DHA (248 AQI), Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam (195 AQI)
