Rain in city brings pleasant weather

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The rain with gusty winds hit various localities in the provincial capital on Tuesday, bringing weather pleasant.

The rain started afternoon and remained continue for an hour as Airport received 48mm, Tajpura 37 mm and Upper Mall 29 mm.

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershoweris expected at isolated places in Potohar region and Northeast Punjab during the next 24 hours,said a daily weather report issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department.