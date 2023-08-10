Open Menu

Rain In City Brings Relief From Humidity

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2023 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :After days of unbearable heat and humidity, the citizens heaved a sigh of relief on Thursday afternoon with scattered rain in the provincial capital which turned weather pleasant.

The downpour occurred in different localities of the city broke intensity of humidity 65 per cent with maximum temperature 36 degrees Celsius.

In some areas, the rain added to woes and miseries of motorists and pedestrians as the rainwater inundated on portions of roads and roadsides. Frequent traffic jams were witnessed on a number of roads due to inundated rainwater and slippery conditions.

The maximum rainfall was recorded in Gulshan-e-Ravi 71 milli-metre while Pani Wala Talab, Laxmi Chowk and Upper Mall received 49 mm, 46 mm and 35 mm, respectively.

"Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershoweris expected in northeast Punjab, Potohar region while gusty/dust raising winds are likely in centraland southern parts of the country during the next 24 hours", daily weather report said.

