Rain In City Brings Temperature Drop, Weather Turns Pleasant

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Rain in city brings temperature drop, weather turns pleasant

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Light to moderate rain on Thursday brought a pleasant change in weather, causing temperatures to drop across most parts of the province, including the metropolis.

The first spell of rain started at 1:15 a.m. and ended by 2:45 a.m., followed by a second spell from 6:45 a.m. to 7:35 p.m., with varying intensities of light to moderate rainfall throughout the city. A third spell began at 8:00 a.m. and continued until 1:00 p.m., with occasional breaks.

The heaviest rainfall was recorded at the Airport, with 22 mm, while other areas of the city also experienced significant rainfall, including Jail Road (17.2 mm), Gulberg (14 mm), Laxhmi Chowk (12 mm), Upper Mall (14 mm), Mughalpura (10 mm), Tajpura (10 mm), Chowk Nakhuda (11 mm), Pani Wala Talab (5 mm), Farrukhabad (5 mm), Gulshan-e-Ravi (6 mm), Iqbal Town (8 mm), Samanabad (8.

5 mm), Johar Town (4 mm), and Qartaba Chowk (12 mm).

City district government personnel were actively involved in drainage operations during and after the rain. Officials also visited low-lying areas to monitor and manage the situation.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather across most of the country, with shallow to moderate fog likely to persist in northeast Punjab on Friday. In the provincial capital, the maximum temperature remained below 18°C, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 8°C on Thursday.

