Rain In City Brings Temperature Drop, Weather Turns Pleasant
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2025 | 02:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Light to moderate rain on Thursday brought a pleasant change in weather, causing temperatures to drop across most parts of the province, including the metropolis.
The first spell of rain started at 1:15 a.m. and ended by 2:45 a.m., followed by a second spell from 6:45 a.m. to 7:35 p.m., with varying intensities of light to moderate rainfall throughout the city. A third spell began at 8:00 a.m. and continued until 1:00 p.m., with occasional breaks.
The heaviest rainfall was recorded at the Airport, with 22 mm, while other areas of the city also experienced significant rainfall, including Jail Road (17.2 mm), Gulberg (14 mm), Laxhmi Chowk (12 mm), Upper Mall (14 mm), Mughalpura (10 mm), Tajpura (10 mm), Chowk Nakhuda (11 mm), Pani Wala Talab (5 mm), Farrukhabad (5 mm), Gulshan-e-Ravi (6 mm), Iqbal Town (8 mm), Samanabad (8.
5 mm), Johar Town (4 mm), and Qartaba Chowk (12 mm).
City district government personnel were actively involved in drainage operations during and after the rain. Officials also visited low-lying areas to monitor and manage the situation.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather across most of the country, with shallow to moderate fog likely to persist in northeast Punjab on Friday. In the provincial capital, the maximum temperature remained below 18°C, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 8°C on Thursday.
Recent Stories
Shamma bint Mohammed participates in UNOG Director-General's annual meeting with ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Boar ..
AI-powered defence innovations unveiled at IDEX 2025
UAE hotels generate AED37.1 billion in first 10 months of 2024
Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute in Italy
Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew partnership agreement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025
Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in 16th International Workshop o ..
Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritage Days
Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs o ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rain in city brings temperature drop, weather turns pleasant6 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 45 properties, demolishes illegal plaza structure6 minutes ago
-
Pak-Turkiye joint military exercise Ataturk-XIII concludes6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 4 drug dealers with over 6 kg charras16 minutes ago
-
AJK lashes with much-awaited first rainfall of winter in plains, snowfall on higher reaches16 minutes ago
-
Bus-rickshaw collision in Khanpur killed 6, hurt several16 minutes ago
-
Chairman IMC calls on DC to discuss GTVCW's issues16 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets Ambassador of Qatar26 minutes ago
-
Tarar for more international collaborations with local media for capacity enhancement26 minutes ago
-
Commander FCNA attends ISPR Internship closing ceremony in GB26 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 493 kg drugs in nine operations26 minutes ago
-
Kashmore police rescue two abductees in operation26 minutes ago