Rain in city: high alert issue in WASA

District administration issued a high alert in WASA after rain in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :

Deputy Commissioner Umer Jehangir directed all sewerage, disposal station officers and staff to reach the field immediately and to mobilize teams and machinery for drainage of rainwater.

He directed to run all disposal stations at full capacity and also sought pictorial reports of collecting tanks.

Managing Director WASA Chaudhry Muhammad Danish ordered the officials concerned to start drainage operations from roads soon and ensure their presence in the field till complete drainage of rainwater.