(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :The high�alert�was issued in�WASA�after heavy rain in the city here on Monday evening.

Managing Director WASA Chaudhry Muhammad Danish paid a visit to various areas and disposal stations to inspect the ongoing drainage operation.

The disposal stations division submitted a report to MD WASA about rain a maximum of 72 milli metres of rain recorded at the Chungi No 9 disposal station. 64 mm of rain was observed at Old Shujabad station and 62 mm at Karri Jamandan disposal station.

MD WASA directed officials to remain alert due to the prediction of more rain.

The disposal station division ordered to keep standby generators operational and to mobilize teams and machinery into the field.

MD WASA directed to run all disposal stations at full capacity and ensure complete drainage of rainwater in the field.