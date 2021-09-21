UrduPoint.com

Rain In City Provides Respite From Humidity

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 08:56 PM

Rain in city provides respite from humidity

Various parts of the provincial capital on Tuesday received moderate to heavy rain which provided respite from humidity and turned the weather pleasant

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Various parts of the provincial capital on Tuesday received moderate to heavy rain which provided respite from humidity and turned the weather pleasant.

According to the Met department, more rain was expected in the city and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours. Rain-wind/thundershower was expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Okara, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah, Khushab, Mianwali, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and D.G.Khan. Isolated heavy falls were also expected during the period.

During the past 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in Lahore (Shahi Qila 78 mm, Lakshmi Chowk 71, Farrukhabad, Gulshan-e Ravi 60, Chowk Nakhuda 53, Mughalpura 52, Tajpura 35, Jail road 13, Upper Mall 04, Gulberg 03, Nishtar Town 01), Jhelum 74, Kasur 40, Sahiwal 31, Multan (City 31, AP 21), Mangla 30, Narowal 21, D.G.Khan 15, Okara, Gujrat 14, Bahawalpur (AP 17, City 16) and Hafizabad 11 mm.

As per synoptic situation, monsoon currents were penetrating upper and central parts of the countryand a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country.

