Rain in city, turns weather pleasant

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :After days of unbearable heat and humidity, the citizen heaved a sigh of relief on Tuesday afternoon with scattered rain in the provincial capital which turned the weather pleasant.

The downpour occurred in different localities which broke intensity of humidity 65 per cent with the maximum temperature 36 degrees Celsius.

In some areas, the rain added to woes and miseries for motorists and pedestrians as the rainwater inundated some roads.

"Hot and humid weather is expected in plain areas of the country, including the provincial capital.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in northeast Punjabduring the next 24 hours", daily weather report said.