Open Menu

Rain In City, Turns Weather Pleasant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Rain in city, turns weather pleasant

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :After days of unbearable heat and humidity, the citizen heaved a sigh of relief on Tuesday afternoon with scattered rain in the provincial capital which turned the weather pleasant.

The downpour occurred in different localities which broke intensity of humidity 65 per cent with the maximum temperature 36 degrees Celsius.

In some areas, the rain added to woes and miseries for motorists and pedestrians as the rainwater inundated some roads.

"Hot and humid weather is expected in plain areas of the country, including the provincial capital.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in northeast Punjabduring the next 24 hours", daily weather report said.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Sheraa unveils ‘Youth Ambassadors’ campaign, e ..

Sheraa unveils ‘Youth Ambassadors’ campaign, elevating UAE&#039;s diverse yo ..

7 minutes ago
 Match officials for Pakistan v South Africa women' ..

Match officials for Pakistan v South Africa women's series announced

2 hours ago
 Rupee slides against US dollar amidst open market ..

Rupee slides against US dollar amidst open market surge

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 DP World to add 3 million TEU of new container han ..

DP World to add 3 million TEU of new container handling capacity by end of 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liber ..

UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liberation Day

2 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 SBP governor attributes inflation to global econom ..

SBP governor attributes inflation to global economic challenges

3 hours ago
 Fire at Russian fuel station kills 30, scores inju ..

Fire at Russian fuel station kills 30, scores injured

3 hours ago
 Kashmiris observing India’s Independence Day as ..

Kashmiris observing India’s Independence Day as Black Day today

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Municipality concludes 5th summer programm ..

Sharjah Municipality concludes 5th summer programme

4 hours ago
 Justice retired Maqbool Baqir to take oath as Sind ..

Justice retired Maqbool Baqir to take oath as Sindh caretaker CM tomorrow

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan