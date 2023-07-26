Open Menu

Rain In City; WASA Issues High alert

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2023 | 03:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) here on Wednesday afternoon issued high alert after heavy rains in the city.

Managing Director WASA Chaudhry Muhammad Danish directed the officials to remain alert due to the prediction of more rains.

He ordered the officials of the sewerage and disposal station to speed up the operation to drain out the rain water.

The Disposal Station division ordered to keep standby generators operational and to mobilize teams and machinery into the field.

MD WASA directed to run all disposal stations at full capacity and ensure complete drainage of rainwater in the field.

