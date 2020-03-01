UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain In Lahore, Other Parts Of Punjab Turns Weather Cold

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 12:00 AM

Rain in Lahore, other parts of Punjab turns weather cold

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st March, 2020) Rain accompanied by strong wind in Lahore and several other cities of Punjab on late Friday night turned the weather cold again, Dunya news reported.Wind-thunderstorm with rain was also reported from several other cities of Punjab including Sahiwal, Chenab Nagar, Okara, Pindi Bhattian, Pakpattan, Phool Nagar, Jhang and their adjacent areas.

According to Met Office, a westerly weather system entered upper parts of the country on Thursday evening and likely to persist till Saturday.

Met Office has predicted more rains in different parts of the country in the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Lahore Weather Punjab Sahiwal Okara Jhang Pakpattan Pindi Bhattian From Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistan's leading role facilitates US-Taliban pea ..

14 minutes ago

Putin Discusses Idlib Crisis in Phone Call With Ma ..

14 minutes ago

Qatar Sets Up Communication Channels Between US, T ..

14 minutes ago

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar presides over NJP ..

30 minutes ago

Govt reduces POL prices

14 minutes ago

Cargo Vessel Sinks Off Japan's Coast, 13 People Mi ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.