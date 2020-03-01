Rain in Lahore, other parts of Punjab turns weather cold

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st March, 2020) Rain accompanied by strong wind in Lahore and several other cities of Punjab on late Friday night turned the weather cold again, Dunya news reported.Wind-thunderstorm with rain was also reported from several other cities of Punjab including Sahiwal, Chenab Nagar, Okara, Pindi Bhattian, Pakpattan, Phool Nagar, Jhang and their adjacent areas.

According to Met Office, a westerly weather system entered upper parts of the country on Thursday evening and likely to persist till Saturday.

Met Office has predicted more rains in different parts of the country in the next 24 hours.