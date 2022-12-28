Rain in most districts, snowfall over hills predicted for KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday forecast rain with snowfall over the hills in the majority of the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

The center said these weather conditions may prevail in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Swat, Lower & Upper Dir, Chitral, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Charsadda, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, North and South Waziristan districts.

During the last 24 hours, very cold and dry weather was observed in most districts of the province.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 22/00, Chitral 13/00, Timergara 19/00, Dir 17/-4, Mirkhani 15/-1, Kalam 10/-8, Drosh 14/00, Saidu Sharif 19/-2, Pattan 20/07, Malam Jabba 06/-3, Takht Bhai 20/01, Kakul 16/00, Balakot 20/00, Parachinar 19/04, Bannu 23/03, Cherat 15/05, D.I. Khan 19/05.

The lowest temperatures recorded in the province were -8°C in Kalam and -06°C in Tirah valley of Khyber district.