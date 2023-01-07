UrduPoint.com

Rain In Most Parts Of KP Predicted

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Rain in most parts of KP predicted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :A new spell of rain is likely to occur in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Saturday, an official of the Meteorological Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said.

The rain will continue intermittently till Monday said the official while talking to APP here on Saturday. However, he said snowfall is also expected in hilly areas from Saturday and would continue up till Monday.

An official of the Met office also confirmed that heavy fog in Peshawar since early morning with the highway closed at certain points.

He said, there is a possibility of rain in Peshawar, Dir, Chitral, Swat and Kohistan and snowfall on the mountains with Abbottabad, Bajaur, Kurram, Charsadda and Kohat likely to receive rain.

He said during the last 24 hours, the lowest temperature in Kalam was minus 7 recorded and in Parachinar minus 5, Dir minus 4 and in Malam Jabba the temperature was recorded as minus 2.

