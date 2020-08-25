Rain in Quetta turns weather pleasant

Weather of Quetta turned pleasant on Tuesday as provincial capital of Baluchistan received drizzle and light rain

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Weather of Quetta turned pleasant on Tuesday as provincial capital of Baluchistan received drizzle and light rain.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the city is expected to receive more light rain and thunder storm in the next 24 hours.

Soon after the rain many areas reported issues of power outages whereas slippery roads also caused accidents in a few areas leaver several people injured.

As per the metropolitan department forecast, mainly cloudy weather is expected in southern and eastern parts while hot and dry in rest parts of the province.

However, Rain/Wind Thunderstorms is expected at isolated places in Quetta, Mastung, Khuzdar, Panjgur, Harnai, Sibbi, Loralai, Surab, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Khanuzai, Sui, Jhal Magsi, Ziarat, Bolan, Awaran, Lasbella areas and its surroundings.

