Rain increases the threat of dengue larvae breeding

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Rawalpindi Marzia Saleem on Friday said that during indoor surveillance of 265,452 homes from April 12 to 20, dengue larvae were detected from 561 Rawalpindi areas.

She said that indoor and outdoor surveillance was underway to check the occurrence of dengue spread, while present rains have increased the threat of dengue larvae breeding, which needs to be tackled urgently.

She said that only one dengue case was reported this year; however, the ADC urged the residents to keep their water tanks clean and not leave any place wet with stagnant water.

Marzia directed the officials to ensure full implementation of anti-dengue regulations and warned that stern action would be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.

Similarly, she advised the residents to adopt preventive measures and inform the department immediately if dengue larvae were found in their houses as the government alone can not check the spread of dengue larvae.