UrduPoint.com

Rain Increases The Threat Of Dengue Larvae Breeding

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Rain increases the threat of dengue larvae breeding

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Rawalpindi Marzia Saleem on Friday said that during indoor surveillance of 265,452 homes from April 12 to 20, dengue larvae were detected from 561 Rawalpindi areas.

She said that indoor and outdoor surveillance was underway to check the occurrence of dengue spread, while present rains have increased the threat of dengue larvae breeding, which needs to be tackled urgently.

She said that only one dengue case was reported this year; however, the ADC urged the residents to keep their water tanks clean and not leave any place wet with stagnant water.

Marzia directed the officials to ensure full implementation of anti-dengue regulations and warned that stern action would be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.

Similarly, she advised the residents to adopt preventive measures and inform the department immediately if dengue larvae were found in their houses as the government alone can not check the spread of dengue larvae.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Rawalpindi April From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Security agencies in NSC meeting reiterate no fore ..

Security agencies in NSC meeting reiterate no foreign conspiracy against PTI gov ..

14 minutes ago
 Ajay says film-making has become tougher now

Ajay says film-making has become tougher now

33 minutes ago
 GDP Growth in Advanced European Economies to Decli ..

GDP Growth in Advanced European Economies to Decline to 3% - IMF

12 minutes ago
 Inflation Projected at 5.5% in Advanced European E ..

Inflation Projected at 5.5% in Advanced European Economies, 9.1% in Emerging Mar ..

12 minutes ago
 Most Concerning Risk for Europe is Sudden Stop of ..

Most Concerning Risk for Europe is Sudden Stop of Energy Flows From Russia - IMF

14 minutes ago
 Sanjrani appeals to nation to support 'Earth Day' ..

Sanjrani appeals to nation to support 'Earth Day' by showing love for planet

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.