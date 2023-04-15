Rain is expected in upper areas of KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Rain is expected in the upper areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours, an official of the Meteorological Department said here Saturday.

He said there is a 45% chance of rain in the evening in Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi and other tribal areas across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Minimum temperature in Peshawar 29 degrees Celsius including 25 in Orakzai, 29 in Swabi, 28 in Mardan, 18 in Malam Jabba, 19 in Chitral recorded, the official said.