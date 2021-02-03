UrduPoint.com
Rain Is Forecast For Islamabad On Thursday Morning

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Rain is forecast for Islamabad on Thursday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday said there was chances of rain in the Federal capital during the morning hours on Thursday.

The cloudy weather with rain and snowfall over the hills was expected at isolated places in north east Punjab and Kashmir.

However, the cold and dry weather was expected in other parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country likely to persist till Thursday.

The minimum temperatures recorded on Wednesday were; Leh -11°C, Gupis -08°C, Kalam and Skardu -06°C, and Bagrote and Astore -05°C.

More Stories From Pakistan

