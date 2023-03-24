UrduPoint.com

Rain Is Likely In Most Districts Of KP: Met Office

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Rain is likely in most districts of KP: Met Office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Rain is likely to occur in most districts of the province in the next 24 hours, an official of the Meteorological Department said here Friday.

He also predicted heavy rain in the provincial capital Peshawar.

He said the weather has turned cold again due to recent rains and so far 36 mm of rain recorded in Dera Ismail Khan, 6 mm rain at Parachinar, Dir Upper, Saidu Sharif, Swat, 2 mm rain in Kalam, 6 mm in Bannu.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Swat Parachinar Dera Ismail Khan Saidu Dir Upper Rains

Recent Stories

Khalifa University among top 10 in petroleum engin ..

Khalifa University among top 10 in petroleum engineering, top 100 in electrical ..

23 minutes ago
 AGP Elahi steps down from his office

AGP Elahi steps down from his office

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th March 2023

5 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
 Brand Dubai launches fourth edition of Ramadan Rec ..

Brand Dubai launches fourth edition of Ramadan Recipes Guide

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.