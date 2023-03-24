Rain is likely in most districts of KP: Met Office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Rain is likely to occur in most districts of the province in the next 24 hours, an official of the Meteorological Department said here Friday.

He also predicted heavy rain in the provincial capital Peshawar.

He said the weather has turned cold again due to recent rains and so far 36 mm of rain recorded in Dera Ismail Khan, 6 mm rain at Parachinar, Dir Upper, Saidu Sharif, Swat, 2 mm rain in Kalam, 6 mm in Bannu.