Rain lashes Bahawalpur region

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Rain with thunderstorms lashed Bahawalpur city and adjoining areas at night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The weather took a sudden change on Tuesday evening with a duststorm which was followed by clouds and rain.

The rain also lashed adjoining areas including Dera Bakha, Sama Satta, Lal Suhanra, Khairpur Tamewali and others. The Cholistan desert area also received rain.

The sources in the district management and Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur said that all arrangements were already made to tackle any emergency situation.