Rain lashes Bahawalpur region

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Moderate to heavy rain lashed Bahawalpur and its surrounding areas,turned the weather pleasant here on Thursday.

According to the local Met office,the downpour,started on Wednesday night ,lashed several areas including Khairpur,Tamewali, Hasilpur, Yazman, Lal Suhanra, Dera Bakha, Sama Satta and others.

Heavy showers were also reported from Cholistan desert areas.

Meanwhile,the office forecast that the weather remained cloudy through out the day and the region would experience more rain during the next 48 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 24 degrees centigrade and 12 degrees centigrade.