Open Menu

Rain Lashes Bahawalpur Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Rain lashes Bahawalpur region

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Moderate to heavy rain lashed Bahawalpur and its surrounding areas,turned the weather pleasant here on Thursday.

According to the local Met office,the downpour,started on Wednesday night ,lashed several areas including Khairpur,Tamewali, Hasilpur, Yazman, Lal Suhanra, Dera Bakha, Sama Satta and others.

Heavy showers were also reported from Cholistan desert areas.

Meanwhile,the office forecast that the weather remained cloudy through out the day and the region would experience more rain during the next 48 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 24 degrees centigrade and 12 degrees centigrade.

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Exe ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Boar ..

36 minutes ago
 AI-powered defence innovations unveiled at IDEX 20 ..

AI-powered defence innovations unveiled at IDEX 2025

1 hour ago
 UAE hotels generate AED37.1 billion in first 10 mo ..

UAE hotels generate AED37.1 billion in first 10 months of 2024

2 hours ago
 Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 202 ..

Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

2 hours ago
 Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute i ..

Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute in Italy

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew par ..

Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew partnership agreement

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in ..

Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in 16th International Workshop o ..

13 hours ago
 Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritag ..

Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritage Days

13 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs o ..

14 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah T ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan