Rain lashes capital city; provides much needed respite to heat-stricken people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Rain of moderate to high intensity lashing different parts of the Federal capital, like other cities, on Friday's evening turned the weather pleasant and provided the much needed respite to the heat-stricken people.

The rain-wind/thundershower started in the capital around 5:00 pm after the day long intense hot and humid weather and broke the intensity of hot weather conditions.

The residents of capital city especially youngsters were seen out of their houses and balconies enjoying the rainy evening.

The rain occured due to the continuous penetration of monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea in upper and central parts of the country which is likely to continue in coming days.

While a westerly wave also entered the upper parts of the country on Friday night.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Heavy Falls are also likely at isolated places in Potohar region, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the forecast period.

Hot and humid weather is likely elsewhere in the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in central/south Punjab.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Punjab: Faisalabad, Bahawalpur (Airport) 29mm, Dera Ghazi Khan 06 and Sahiwal 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Dadu, Dalbandin and Nokkundi 45 C.

According to the advisory issued by the PMD about the ongoing monsoon rain spell, rain/wind-thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Kashmir, (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur and Okara during the next two days (till July 17) with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Mianwali, Khusab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh during the next two days (till July 17) with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower is also expected in Barkhan, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbela, Awaran, Musakhel, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas during the next 24 hours (Till July 16).

About the possible impacts, tge PMD has warned that the heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low lyig areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore during the period and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast Tourists and travelers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

Dust storm/wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels.

The general public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/heavy rainsAll concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and to take necessary precautionary measure during the forecast period.