Rain lashes city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Heavy rain lashed the city and adjoining areas last night and turned weather pleasant.

The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 30 centigrade and the lowest minimum 16 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.