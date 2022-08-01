Rain lashes city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Moderate rain lashed Bahawalpur city and adjoining areas on Monday afternoon, turning weather pleasant.

The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 33 degrees centigrade and the lowest minimum 27 degrees centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.