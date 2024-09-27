Rain Lashes City, Turns Weather Pleasant
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2024 | 07:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The city received 64 millimeter rain which provided some respite to residents of the district from humid weather prevailing for the last three weeks.
According to Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) data provided here, Dogar Basti area received 64 mm rain, Madina Town 63mm, Gulistan Colony 52mm, Allama Iqbal Colony 46mm, and Ghulam Muhammad Abad 29mm.
Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz said that the field teams get active as soon as rain started and drained out rainy water through machinery including suckers. In the first step, rain water was cleared from main roads and then, crossings were cleared.
The rain water was also drained out from Satiana Road, Samundri Road, Canal Road, Madina Town, Jaranwala Road, Jhang Road, Sargodha Road, Lasani Puli, under Nishatabad and Abdullahpur bridges.
