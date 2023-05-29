UrduPoint.com

Rain Lashes Different Parts Of Capital; Turns Weather Pleasant

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Rain lashes different parts of capital; turns weather pleasant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Rain of light to moderate intensity lashed different parts of the Federal capital on Monday afternoon, decreasing the day temperatures and turning the weather pleasant.

The rain started as a drizzle around 3:45 pm, turned into light to moderate intensity and continued for a short time.

The rain occured after the westerly wave entered the western and upper parts of the country on Sunday and was likely to persist till May 31 (Wednesday).

A number of people visited the popular recreational spots of the capital to enjoy the weather.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has earlier forecast wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain in upper and central parts during this week with occasional gaps while temperatures are likely to remain normal to below normal.

Wind-dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected in Balochistan including Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Qilla Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chaman, Pishin, Noshki, Naseerabad, Kalat, Lasbela, Khuzdar and Sibbi), Sindh (Sukkur, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur and Larkana), Punjab (Layyah, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar.Y Khan, Bahawalnagar, Multan, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Okara and Pakpattan) on May 30.

Wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain with a few hailstorms and isolated heavy falls is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, Tank, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan, Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana, Mandi Bahauddin, Khushab, Mianwali, Narowal, Sialkot, Kasur, Lahore and Jhelum till May 31 with occasional gaps.

About possible impacts, the PMD has earlier in its advisory warned that dust storms/wind storms may cause damage to loss of structure and standing crops in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh and Kashmir during the period.

The farmers and travelers have been advised to remain cautious during the forecast period.

The general public is advised to stay at safe places during the dust storm/wind thunderstorm.

All concerned authorities are particularly advised to remain alert during the forecast period.

