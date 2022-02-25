UrduPoint.com

Rain Lashes Different Parts Of Country; To Continue On Saturday

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Rain lashes different parts of country; to continue on Saturday

Light to moderate rain lashed different parts of the country on Friday and turned the weather cold, compelling the citizens to stay indoors and wear warm clothes to save themselves from chilly weather

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Light to moderate rain lashed different parts of the country on Friday and turned the weather cold, compelling the citizens to stay indoors and wear warm clothes to save themselves from chilly weather.

The rain spell along with cloudy weather and strong winds started from Monday night and continued for the fourth consecutive day, decreasing the minimum temperatures.

The chilly weather has increased the demand of popular Winter delights including Fritters, Samosas, Chicken Corn Soup, Gajar Ka Halwa, Fish etc.

While those thinking of packing their Winter clothes have dropped the idea after the cold wave grips most of the parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow over the hills occurred in upper Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Kashmir: Rawalakot 10 mm, Kotli 07, Garhi Dupatta 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Peshawar(City 19, Airport13), Kalam 19, Malam Jabba15, Dir (Lower 13, Upper 10), Saidu Sharif 11,Mirkhani 08, Drosh 05,Balakot,Cherat, Kakul 03,Bannu, Chitral 01, 01 Punjab: Joharabad 37,Noor Pur Thal 16, Chakwal 09, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 06, Shamsabad 01), Sargodha05, Islamabad (Zero point 04,Bokra, Golra, Saidpur 01), Jhelum 02 mm .

The snowfall recorded was Malam Jabba 12 inches , Kalam 6.5 inches and Murree 4 inches.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -07 C, Malam Jabba -04, Gupis, Kalam, Skardu, Astore, Hunza -03, Pulwama, Baramulla -02, Bagrote and Shopian -01 C.

During the next 24 hours, light rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow over hills is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to move northeastwards in the next 24 hours.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

Related Topics

Islamabad Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Punjab Murree Saidpur Rawalpindi Saidu Chakwal Jhelum Chitral Dir Skardu Rawalakot Kotli Balakot Garhi Dupatta From

Recent Stories

PTI issues party tickets to LG candidates in distr ..

PTI issues party tickets to LG candidates in district Shangla

6 minutes ago
 Two held during crackdown on Sheesha Center

Two held during crackdown on Sheesha Center

8 minutes ago
 DCC meeting held to review pace of work on uplift ..

DCC meeting held to review pace of work on uplift projects

8 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

8 minutes ago
 Abdul Razak Dawood inaugurates Healthcare & Engine ..

Abdul Razak Dawood inaugurates Healthcare & Engineering Expo 2022

8 minutes ago
 Northvolt to build third battery factory in Sweden ..

Northvolt to build third battery factory in Sweden

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>