Rain Lashes Different Parts Of Country; Turns Weather Pleasant

Thu 19th August 2021 | 08:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Significant rain accompanied by strong wind lashed the Federal capital as well as different cities of the country as predicted by the weather experts and turned the weather pleasant.

The rain accompanied by wind started after 7:00 pm in the evening of Thursday and broke the intensity of hot and humid weather conditions prevailing for the last few days.

The weather experts of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) already indicated that monsoon currents will strengthen from Thursday evening and produce rain in upper parts of the country.

According to the weather report issued by PMD, the synoptic situation indicated that weak monsoon currents were penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen during the next 12 hours.

A westerly wave was also present over upper parts of the country.

Rain-wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad and upper/central Punjab on Friday.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Nokkundi, Sibbi 43 C, Dalbandin, Rohri and Dadu 42 C.

