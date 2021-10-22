Rain lashes federal capital; decrease temperatures

Rain of moderate to good intensity lashed the federal capital like other parts of the country marking the formal transition from Summer season to Winter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Rain of moderate to good intensity lashed the Federal capital like other parts of the country marking the formal transition from Summer season to Winter.

The drizzle started on Friday afternoon and intensified into a moderate rain at the federal capital, as per forecast of weather experts, turning the weather cold through dipping the mercury.

The rain will help dissipate prevailing smoggy conditions in the plain areas and protect the citizens from seasonal health hazards due to changing weather conditions.

The rain compelled the citizens to take out woolies, blankets, quilts and other accessories to keep them cozy and prevent themselves from the seasonal diseases especially cough and influenza while taking extra measures in wake of the new wave of COVID-19.

Smoggy conditions in the plain areas of the country due to lack of rain poses serious health risks to the citizens and inconvenience to the commuters.

The rain spell would subside the prevailing smog that engulfed various parts of the country, reducing the miseries of the citizens, especially the allergy patients.

The dipping mercury especially after rain has increased the demand of the traditional local winter delights available at the different food outlets, pushcarts and markets in the federal capital.

The citizens have started enjoying the popular delights like Chicken Corn Soup, Doodh Jalebi, Gajar ka Halwa, Kashmiri Tea, Samosas, Pakoras, fried fish and dry fruits etc.

The demand for warm clothes has also registered a significant increase with change in weather as the majority of the buyers are visiting the main markets of the city to buy warm stuff, taking advantage of the ongoing sale offers.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), more rain and wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper and central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir on Saturday.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist in upper or central parts till Sunday.

Cloudy weather is expected in upper and central parts of the country.

Hailstorm and snowfall over mountains are also expected at a few places in upper districts. Isolated heavy falls are also likely to occur in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir during the period.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain wind/thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (upper 30 mm lower 14), Kalam 21, Chitral 12, Mirkhani 09, Saidu Sharif 06, Drosh 05, Malam Jabba 03, Parachinar 02 and Pattan 01.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period was Leh 00 C, Babusar and Skardu 03 C