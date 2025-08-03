Rain Lashes Lahore, Flood Low-lying Areas
Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2025 | 09:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Heavy-to-moderate rain, accompanied by strong winds, hit Lahore and surrounding areas on Sunday, disrupting daily life and inundating several parts of the city.
Rainfall was reported from The Mall road, Hall Road, Jail Road, Abbot Road, Canal Road, Qurtaba Chowk, Nishtar Town, Farrukhabad, and other localities. The downpour led to water accumulation in low-lying areas, especially around Shimla Hill, which was heavily submerged.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), an average of 40.4 mm of rain fell over a two-and-a-half-hour period. Paniwala Talab and the Airport recorded the highest rainfall at 89 mm each, followed by Laxmi Chowk with 72 mm, Gulberg 49 mm, Jail Road and Farrukhabad 45 mm, and Qurtaba Chowk 43 mm.
Minor showers were recorded in Gulshan Ravi, Johar Town, and Iqbal Town (3 mm each), Samanabad (2 mm), and other areas.
The MET department reported a seasonal low over north Balochistan with weak monsoon currents affecting the upper and central parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over northern regions. Hot and humid conditions are expected to persist, though isolated rain-thundershowers may occur in Northeast Punjab, Potohar, KP, and Kashmir, with chances of isolated heavy falls.
Rain was also recorded in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sheikhupura, Attock, Jhelum, Kasur, Mandi Bahauddin, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Skardu, Astore, Babusar, and Kakul.
Sunday’s highest temperature was 44°C in Dalbandin and Nokundi, while Lahore recorded a maximum of 34°C.
