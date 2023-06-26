Open Menu

Rain Lashes Parts Of City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2023

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Light to moderate intensity rain lashed different parts of the city on Monday morning.

According to local MET press release,the rain occurred after the westerly wave entered in the region on Sunday and was likely to persist till June 30 (Friday).

The rain started as a drizzle around 5:00 am, turned into light to moderate intensity and continued for a short time.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) earlier forecast wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain in Sargodha region during this week with occasional gaps while temperatures are likely to remain normal to below normal.

