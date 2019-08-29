UrduPoint.com
Rain Lashes Sukkur, Its Adjoining Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 05:06 PM

Pleasant change in the weather beat the heat once again, as rain in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Noshehroferoze, Jaccababd, Kashmore-Kandhkot and other districts of northern Sindh caused mercury to drop

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Pleasant change in the weather beat the heat once again, as rain in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Noshehroferoze, Jaccababd, Kashmore-Kandhkot and other districts of northern Sindh caused mercury to drop.

Rain lashed Sukkur and its adjoining areas early Thursday morning.

Widespread rain-thundershower is expected in Sukkur, Shikarpur, Ghotki and other districts in the next 24 hours, said an official of the local Met office here.

The rain turned many of the roads slippery as motorcyclists slipped on the roads and sustained injuries.

