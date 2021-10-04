UrduPoint.com

Rain Likely At Islolated Places In Upper KP, GB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 06:50 PM

Rain likely at islolated places in Upper KP, GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday indicated chances of rain-wind/thundershower at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

However, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, the depression over north Oman is moving west southwestwards, it is very likely to weaken into a well marked low in next 12 hours.

A westerly wave was also present over upper parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Takht Bhai 33 mm, Bannu 29, Kakul 18, Malam Jabba 07, Balakot 01, Punjab: Gujranwala 26, Mandi Bahauddin 17, Attock 06, Sialkot (City 21, Airport 05), Okara 04, Toba Tek.Singh, Narowal 03 and Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport) 02mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Sibbi and Shaheed Benazirabad 42C.

