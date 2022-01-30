UrduPoint.com

Rain Likely At Isolated Parts In Upper KP,GB, Kashmir; PMD

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Rain likely at isolated parts in upper KP,GB, Kashmir; PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday indicated chances of rain with light snowfall over mountains for isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

Fog is likely to prevail in upper Sindh and few plain areas of Punjab during morning and night hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly was also present over upper parts.

The weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during last 24 hours were Leh - 12 C, Kalam - 11, Gupis -10, Skardu - 08, Astore - 07, Hunza, Parachinar, Bagrote - 05, Gilgit, Dir, Rawalakot - 03, Kalat, Drosh, Mir Khani - 02, and Murree -01 C.

