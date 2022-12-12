UrduPoint.com

Rain Likely At Isolated Places In Upper KP, GB

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain/thunderstorm with snow over the hills is likely at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

Foggy conditions are likely to develop over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was present over the western and upper parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts during next 12 hours.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan during night and morning hours. However, rain was recorded in Balochistan.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Balochistan: Pasni 03 mm, Ormara02, Khuzdar and Kalat 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -11 C, Kalam -05, Skardu and Gupis-03 C.

