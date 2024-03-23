Rain likely at isolated places of GB, Kashmir: PMD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while partly cloudy in upper areas during the next 24 hours according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

However, light rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and surrounding hilly areas.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was affecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to persist till tomorrow.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country.

The maximum temperatures recorded were Shaheed Benazirabad 39 C, Chhor, Mithi, Sakrand 38, Lasbela and Hyderabad 37C.