Rain likely at isolated places: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for most plain areas of the country.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Islamabad, northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

As per the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was present over the upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 04mm, Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu 04, Hunza and Bagrote 01mm.

The highest temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Dalbandin 42 C, Bhakkar, Dera Ismail Khan, Dadu and Nokkundi 41 C.