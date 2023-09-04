Open Menu

Rain Likely At Isolated Places: PMD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2023 | 09:28 PM

Rain likely at isolated places: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for most plain areas of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for most plain areas of the country.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Islamabad, northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

As per the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was present over the upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 04mm, Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu 04, Hunza and Bagrote 01mm.

The highest temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Dalbandin 42 C, Bhakkar, Dera Ismail Khan, Dadu and Nokkundi 41 C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Dera Ismail Khan Bhakkar Dadu Skardu Dalbandin

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs UAE Cabinet meeting, ap ..

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs UAE Cabinet meeting, approves Optional System for End ..

2 minutes ago
 RUWAD launches 1st Financial Technology Applicatio ..

RUWAD launches 1st Financial Technology Applications Programme

3 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of Prince ..

UAQ Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of Prince Jalawi bin Abdullah

3 minutes ago
 Non custom paid items worth Rs 671 million seized

Non custom paid items worth Rs 671 million seized

9 minutes ago
 Minister directs to seal unregistered school over ..

Minister directs to seal unregistered school over Principal's indecent viral vid ..

19 minutes ago
 LG minister directs SBCA to simplify procedures fo ..

LG minister directs SBCA to simplify procedures for facilitating citizens

19 minutes ago
KP CS orders intelligence-based operations against ..

KP CS orders intelligence-based operations against smuggling of essential commod ..

19 minutes ago
 DC Hyderabad sought govt land for health, educatio ..

DC Hyderabad sought govt land for health, education, sports facilities

11 minutes ago
 Arain Welfare Association organize free medical ca ..

Arain Welfare Association organize free medical camp

11 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates case response anti-polio drive

DC inaugurates case response anti-polio drive

11 minutes ago
 UAE President attends Abu Dhabi International Hunt ..

UAE President attends Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition

47 minutes ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulate Emiratis on Al N ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulate Emiratis on Al Nyadi&#039;s achievement

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan