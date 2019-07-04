UrduPoint.com
Rain Likely At Isolated Places Today

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 11 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 01:26 PM

Rain likely at isolated places today

This will provide some relief to people in the scorching heat. 

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 4th July, 2019) Rain and dust-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Federal capital today.

According to Met office, dust-thundershower and rain with gusty winds are expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Kalat, Zhob, Larkana divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

This will provide some relief to people in the scorching heat.

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast monsoon spell which would start from Friday in north east parts of the country that could end the current hot temperature.

"During past one week temperature had risen in many parts of the country in which Islamabad and Rawalpindi temperature was recorded above 40C,” Met Office said, adding that current heat wave would be ended by starting monsoon spell which would continue for two to three days in north east parts of the country.

The Met office has advised people to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from heat, drink lots of water juices to be able to control dehydration, and avoid staying outside in front of the sun.

