Rain likely at isolated places:PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather in plain areas of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather in plain areas of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

According to the synoptic situation, weak moist currents from Arabian sea were penetrating in the upper parts of the country.

A westerly wave was also present in upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain occurred in Gujranwala 05 mm, Chakwal 02 and Narowal 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Dalbandin 42 C, Turbat, Chillas and Dera Ismail Khan 40 C.