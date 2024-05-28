Rain Likely At Isolated Places:PMD
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2024 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly very hot weather for most plain areas of the country with chances of gusty winds or windstorms at a few places during the afternoon.
However, rain windstorms/thunderstorms are likely at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Potohar region during the evening/night.
As per the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.
A shallow westerly wave was likely to affect the upper parts of the country from tomorrow.
During the last 24 hours, very hot weather prevailed over most parts of the country.
The maximum temperatures recorded were Jacobabad 52 C, Dadu, Larkana, Mohenjodaro 51, Rahim Yar Khan, Sibbi, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khanpur, Bhakkar, Khairpur 50, Bahawalnagar, Rohri, Padidan 49, Dera Ghazi Khan, Dera Ismail Khan, Gujranwala, Jhang, Kasur, Khanewal, Kot Addu, Multan, Noor Pur Thal, Sakrand 48C.
