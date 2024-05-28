Open Menu

Rain Likely At Isolated Places:PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Rain likely at isolated places:PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly very hot weather for most plain areas of the country with chances of gusty winds or windstorms at a few places during the afternoon.

However, rain windstorms/thunderstorms are likely at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Potohar region during the evening/night.

As per the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave was likely to affect the upper parts of the country from tomorrow.

During the last 24 hours, very hot weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

The maximum temperatures recorded were Jacobabad 52 C, Dadu, Larkana, Mohenjodaro 51, Rahim Yar Khan, Sibbi, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khanpur, Bhakkar, Khairpur 50, Bahawalnagar, Rohri, Padidan 49, Dera Ghazi Khan, Dera Ismail Khan, Gujranwala, Jhang, Kasur, Khanewal, Kot Addu, Multan, Noor Pur Thal, Sakrand 48C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Rahim Yar Khan Gilgit Baltistan Kasur Jhang Dera Ghazi Khan Dera Ismail Khan Sukkur Gujranwala Larkana Jacobabad Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Khanewal Khairpur Dadu Khanpur Kot Addu Sakrand Rohri From

Recent Stories

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with opti ..

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

4 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

6 hours ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

6 hours ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

7 hours ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

7 hours ago
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Sun ..

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

7 hours ago
 PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in P ..

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

8 hours ago
 Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with nationa ..

Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan