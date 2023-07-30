Rain likely at scattered places:PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the country.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at scattered places in south Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan Kashmir.

Isolated heavy falls may also occur during the forecast period.

According to the synoptic situation, shallow monsoon currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating in central parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave was also present over upper and central parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

However rainfall recorded was in Punjab: Khanpur 28mm, Bahawalnagar, Multan (City 04), Narowal 03, Chakwal, Kot Addu 02, Sindh: Jacobabad 25, Larkana 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Bannu 14, Parachinar, Kalam 03, Mir Khani 02, Balakot, Drosh, Dera IsmaiI Khan (Airport and City 01 ), Gilgit-Baltistan: Babu Sar 18, Astor 08, Bunji 01 Bagrot 02, Balochistan: Jiwani 05 and Bar Khan 02 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Nokkundi and Dalbandin 43 C.