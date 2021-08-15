UrduPoint.com

Rain Likely At Various Parts Of Country On Monday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 09:00 PM

Rain likely at various parts of country on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday forecast rain-wind-thundershower for Kashmir, upper and central Punjab, northeast Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

Partly cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents were penetrating upper and central parts of the country. A westerly wave was also present over upper parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Bannu 60 mm, Risalpur 42, Kakul 08, Peshawar (City 04, Airport 03), Takht Bai 04, Saidu Sharif 02, Upper Dir, Balakot, Kohat, D I Khan (Airport) 01 , Punjab: Lahore (Tajpura 44, Mughal Pura 19, Upper Mall 03, Airport 02, City, Shahi Qila, Jail Road, Gulberg, Lakshmi Chowk 01), Chakwal 38, Sialkot (City) 32, Mangla 29, Islamabad (Saidpur 19, Golra 12, Zero point 10, Bokra, Airport 06), Attock 18 , Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 17, Chaklala 14), Murree 17, Jhelum 15, Joharabad 14, Gujrat 06, Mandi Bahauddin 03, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha 02, Bhakkar 01, Kashmir: Kotli 15, Rawalakot 13, Garhi Dupatta 06, Muzaffarabad (City 05, Airport 03), Gilgit-Baltistan Astore, Gilgit, Bagrote, Babusar 03, Skardu and Bunji 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were in Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad 41 C, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Sibbi, Turbat and Bahawalnagar 40 C.

