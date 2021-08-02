UrduPoint.com

Rain Likely At Various Parts Of Country: PMD

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 08:05 PM

Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast rain-wind/thundershower in Kashmir, Potohar region, northeast Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan with chances of isolated heavy falls during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast rain-wind/thundershower in Kashmir, Potohar region, northeast Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan with chances of isolated heavy falls during the next 24 hours.

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents were still penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue during the next few days. A shallow westerly wave was also present over upper parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 51 mm, Dera Ismail Khan (Airport 31, City 20), Takht Bai 20, Saidu Sharif 19, Parachinar 12, Dir (Lower 08), Cherat, Pattan 05, Kakul 02, Punjab: Islamabad (Airport 46, Golra 13) , Saidpur 12, Zero Point 05, Bokra 01), Noorpur Thal 42, Attock 31, Lahore (Johar Town 30, Nishtar Town 28, Lakshmi Chowk 09, City 02, Gulshan Ravi 14, Shahi Qila 13, Gulberg 09 , Samanabad 04, Iqbal Town 03,), Kasur 22, Toba Tek Singh 13, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 06), Gujranwala 06, Murree, Jhang 05, Sahiwal 04, Sialkot (Airport), Faisalabad 03, Joharabad 02, Bhakkar, Sargodha 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 06, Muzaffarabad (Airport 02, City 01), Gilgit-Baltistan: Bunji 08, Babusar 06, Bagrote, Gupis 05, and Astore 02 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Dadu 44 C, Dalbandin 42, Shaheed Benazirabad, Nokundi, Turbat and Rohri 41C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Murree Saidpur Parachinar Sahiwal Kasur Jhang Sargodha Dera Ismail Khan Turbat Rawalpindi Saidu Gujranwala Sialkot Bhakkar Toba Tek Singh Dadu Dir Attock Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Dalbandin Noorpur Thal Gulberg Gulshan Rohri Airport

Recent Stories

Nominees announced for UAE Pro League Awards

Nominees announced for UAE Pro League Awards

6 minutes ago
 Discus star Allman gives USA much-needed Tokyo gol ..

Discus star Allman gives USA much-needed Tokyo gold medal

12 seconds ago
 'Scared' Hassan wins Olympic 5,000m in first step ..

'Scared' Hassan wins Olympic 5,000m in first step in treble gold bid

14 seconds ago
 Resolution of Kashmir issue responsibility of worl ..

Resolution of Kashmir issue responsibility of world community: Qamar Zaman Kaira ..

17 seconds ago
 France May Develop Herd Immunity Against COVID-19 ..

France May Develop Herd Immunity Against COVID-19 by Fall - Vaccination Coordina ..

20 seconds ago
 ACS gives away appreciation certificates to three ..

ACS gives away appreciation certificates to three ACs

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.