Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast rain-wind/thundershower in Kashmir, Potohar region, northeast Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan with chances of isolated heavy falls during the next 24 hours.

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents were still penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue during the next few days. A shallow westerly wave was also present over upper parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 51 mm, Dera Ismail Khan (Airport 31, City 20), Takht Bai 20, Saidu Sharif 19, Parachinar 12, Dir (Lower 08), Cherat, Pattan 05, Kakul 02, Punjab: Islamabad (Airport 46, Golra 13) , Saidpur 12, Zero Point 05, Bokra 01), Noorpur Thal 42, Attock 31, Lahore (Johar Town 30, Nishtar Town 28, Lakshmi Chowk 09, City 02, Gulshan Ravi 14, Shahi Qila 13, Gulberg 09 , Samanabad 04, Iqbal Town 03,), Kasur 22, Toba Tek Singh 13, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 06), Gujranwala 06, Murree, Jhang 05, Sahiwal 04, Sialkot (Airport), Faisalabad 03, Joharabad 02, Bhakkar, Sargodha 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 06, Muzaffarabad (Airport 02, City 01), Gilgit-Baltistan: Bunji 08, Babusar 06, Bagrote, Gupis 05, and Astore 02 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Dadu 44 C, Dalbandin 42, Shaheed Benazirabad, Nokundi, Turbat and Rohri 41C.