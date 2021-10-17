Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Rain wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over high mountains is expected at isolated places in northeastern Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir on Monday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the period.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting northern parts of the country and may persist during the next 24 hours.

Continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However rain- thunderstorm occurred in Gilgit-Baltistan. The rainfall recorded was Astore 29 mm, Chillas 10, Babu Sar 06, Bunji 02, Hunza 01, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 08, Muzaffarabad 07, Kotli 06, Rawlakot 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 14, Kakul 05, Chitral 02, Malam Jabba 01, Punjab: Murree, Mangla 03 and Jhelum 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Turbat and Sibbi 39 C.