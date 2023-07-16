Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and humid weather in most plain areas of the country.

However, rain-wind/thundershower was expected in Kashmir, Potohar region, Northeast Punjab, and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal were penetrating the upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershowers occurred in various parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded was Punjab: Faisalabad 80 mm, Gujranwala 79, Murree 49, Okara 40, Sialkot (City 29, Airport 03), Chakwal 26, Sahiwal 16, Gujrat 08, Bahawalnagar, Lahore Airport 06, Islamabad (Saidpur 05, Golra 01), Narowal 05, Kasur03, Layyah, Joharabad, Attock 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba, Kakul 15, Balakot 09, Kashmir: Rawalakot 60, Garhi Dupatta 08 mm.

The highest temperatures recorded were Dalbandin and Nokkundi at 45 C.