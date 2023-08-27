Open Menu

Rain Likely At Various Parts Of Country: PMD

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2023 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most plain areas of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the afternoon/evening.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea were penetrating in the upper parts.

Past 24 hour weather, the weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, the rainfall recorded was Punjab: Dera Ghazi Khan 62mm, Multan City 39, Balochistan: Barkhan 13, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 05, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote, Bunji 02, Astore and Chilas 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Dalbandin 44 C and Nokkundi 43 C.

